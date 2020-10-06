Nigerians facing ‘grave life-threatening problems’ —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo declared on Tuesday that millions of Nigerians were facing “grave life-threatening problems”.

He said the time was ripe for individuals at various arms of government to focus on how to improve the welfare of the citizens.

Osinbajo, who made the declaration at the closing of a two-day executive-legislative leadership retreat held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the elected leaders would be considered irresponsible if they cannot address the nation’s “life-threatening problems.”

The vice-president urged the public officers to collaborate on how they would not fail Nigerians who had given them the opportunity to serve at the high leadership levels.

He said: “Let me say that every generation of leadership must understand context. Law itself must be interpreted and implemented in context.

“What is the reality of the context that we operate in today? We all know, our nation has millions of extremely poor people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened employment and poverty.

“We have huge deficits in infrastructure, many children are out of school. If that is our context, we will be callous and irresponsible if we don’t come together, work together to sort out these grave life-threatening problems our people have to confront every day.

“It is time to focus on what we have been elected or appointed to do. This is the welfare of our people. The law and practice as between parliament and executive is a means to an end not an end to itself. The means must not jeopardise the end.”

