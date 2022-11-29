Osinbajo calls for public, private partnership for efficient healthcare

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated for the participation of the public and private sectors in the federal government’s efforts to reposition Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

Osinbajo who made the call on Monday at the opening of a two-day Presidential Health Reform Committee Retreat in Abuja, said the collaborations must include different levels of government and the private sector to ensure proper implementation of reforms that meet the needs of Nigerians in the 21st century.

Acknowledging the contributions of past administrations in the healthcare sector, Osinbajo however, maintained that reforming the health sector remains a front burner issue for the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“What is crucial is that we set the broad parameters and vision for the health care system we desire for our people, we adopt a flexible approach that enables us to track and incorporate other reform initiatives,” he said.

“We ensure that we always have the right people around the table, that there is wide ranging consultation, and that all views are properly considered, that we keep our vision clear through the process and we develop a robust and viable implementation process.

“We must recognize that reforms can be complex. And the lessons learnt are there, no silver bullets and no perfect approaches.

“This is especially true in huge areas such as healthcare. Previous efforts must be taken into account. You may have several small and even local reforms going on at different times.”

The VP added that there are ongoing efforts that would “chart out a health system that best meets the needs of Nigerians in the 21st century, with special emphasis on strengthening primary health care, improving access to health insurance and establishing a platform that enables the country to better respond to future pandemics.”

