EndSARS protesters arrest man for stealing phone in Lagos

An #EndSARS protester, Yusuf Lawal, was arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Saturday for allegedly stealing a phone belonging to another protester.

He was arrested by other protesters and handed over to the police.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said the protesters handed Lawal to the police, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Adejobi said: “The #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki arrested and handed over a co-protester, Yusuf Lawal, 25, from Ojuelegba area of Lagos, for stealing a phone, on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

“The protesters who were angry about the incident descended on him and gave him a beating before they agreed to hand him over to the police at the Maroko Police Station.

READ ALSO: Falana-led group warns Buhari, Buratai against using soldiers against endSARS protesters

“Though the stolen phone has not been recovered as the suspect passed on the phone to his fleeing gang members, the police are working on the useful information gathered from him to track down his gang members who are at large.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that this incident is a clear indication that the protests, across the state, have been hijacked by some hoodlums who hide under the #ENDSARS protests to steal, loot, and cause damage to people’s property.

“He, therefore, advised protesters to be watchful of those who have infiltrated into their gatherings to cause pains to innocent Lagosians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions