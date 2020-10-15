EndSARS protesters storm National Assembly, barricade entrance

EndSARS protesters have taken their protest against police brutality in Nigeria to the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The EndSARS protesters, majorly youths, barricaded the entrance of the assembly complex with placards and inscriptions.

They chanted songs and called on the government to commence an immediate reform of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The protesters would have gone beyond the entrance of the assembly but for security operatives numbering more than 50 and stationed at the entrance of the complex, who would not allow them.

EndSARS protesters insisted on remaining at the entrance of the complex until the leadership of the federal legislature addressed them.

