Entire Kuwaiti cabinet resigns after months of confrontations with Parliament

The entire Kuwaiti cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, have resigned following months of confrontation with the country’s Parliament, according to state news agency, Kuna.

Al Sabah handed the letter of the Cabinet’s mass resignation to the country’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on Tuesday, after successive administrations under him continue to struggle with political feuds with the new parliament.

The crisis took a different twist when Kuwait’s MPs file a non-cooperation motion against the Prime Minister who had formed a government three times in a little more than a year – in December 2020, March 2021 and December 2021 – and resigned twice in January 2021 and in November 2021.

The Crown Prince met on Monday with Sheikh Sabah and Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim at his palace, where the agreement was reached.

The PM has faced several allegations including “unconstitutional practices and a lack of co-operation with the legislative authority,” culminating in a vote of no confidence by the Parliament.

