EPL: Aubameyang scores as Arsenal beat Man Utd, Iwobi subbed on as Everton lose

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the decider as Arsenal stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aubameyang’s goal came in the 69th minute from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba had clipped the heel of Hector Bellerin in the box.

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was absent, as he was neither on the starting squad or on the bench.

With the result, the Gunners now have 12 points and are up to eighth while United remain in 15th on seven points.

Read Also: EPL: Late Jota goal helps Liverpool beat West Ham; Chelsea, Man City secure victories

Earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played for only 13 minutes as a substitute but could not help Everton secure a point.

The Toffees fell to yet another defeat on Sunday in the hands of Newcastle United, who won 2-1 at home.

Callum Wilson scored twice to give Newcastle a deserved victory in the game, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal was not enough to prevent defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

In another Premier League game played on Sunday, Aston Villa were defeated at home by Southampton 4-3.

Join the conversation

Opinions