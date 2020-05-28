EPL confirms four more positive COVID-19 tests as contact training to resume

The English Premier League has confirmed that four more persons have tested positive to COVID-19 amid agreement that clubs can begin contact training.

The clubs on Wednesday unanimously voted to resume contact training, as non-contact training had been the order of the day since the resumption of football activities in the UK.

Phase two of ‘Project Restart’ will see players “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact”, the league said in a statement.

Meanwhile, testing players and officials is part of the project. And four new tests have returned positive for the virus.

A total of 1,008 players and staff were tested in the third round of testing.

Six persons had tested positive in the first round of testing while another 2 players tested positive in the second round.

So far 12 people have tested positive after 2,752 tests across the league amid resumption plans.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 and plans to resume in June, as the third phase of the Project Restart include a step towards normal training and build-up to competitive games.

Meanwhile, any players or staff to test positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

