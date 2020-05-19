Six EPL players, staff test positive for coronavirus amid resumption plans

Six players and staff across three Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus amid plans for the competition to resume.

The English topflight had been on suspension since March following the coronavirus outbreak, with talks going on as to returning to the games in June.

The six new cases were discovered after a total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested between Sunday and Monday.

The unnamed players or staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for seven days.

The league, which had previously identified 12 June for matches to possibly start again, has 92 fixtures left to wrap up the season, with Liverpool leading the pack.

Squads in the league started non-contact training from Tuesday after the clubs unanimously agreed on it on Monday.

Meanwhile, the German Bundesliga became the first major European football league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown when it resumed behind closed doors over the weekend.

Few leagues like the Scottish Premiership, the French Ligue 1 and the Belgian Pro League have all ended the season prematurely because of coronavirus.

