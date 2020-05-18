EPL steps up restart plans as clubs allowed to train in groups from Tuesday

Hopes of seeing the English Premier League resume following the coronavirus-induced break, are high as team players can now train together rather than individually.

On Monday, the clubs, during a meeting, voted unanimously on the decision for teams to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

Players must however observe social distancing rules, and contact training is not permitted.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March, and had previously identified 12 June for matches to possibly start again, which is now unlikely.

A Premier League statement read: “Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

Liverpool are runaway leaders of the English topflight, needing just one win to seal their first domestic championship in 30 years.

