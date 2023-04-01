EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho lose with Leicester, Arsenal beat Leeds

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action as Leicester City fell to a late defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

While Ndidi played throughout the game, Iheanacho came on in the 72nd minute as the Foxes searched for a winner, but instead fell to a defeat.

Ricardo Pereira had opened the scoring for Leicester in the 56th minute before Daniel Iversen scored an own goal to help Palace equalise three minutes later.

The visitors thought they were taking away a point from the game as time for the final whistle drew closer but a 94th-minute Jean-Philippe Mateta winner sealed it for the hosts.

Also on Saturday, Arsenal put up a fine show at the Emirates Stadium as they sealed a 4-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League.

With the win, the Gunners reclaimed their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after second-placed Manchester City had defeated Liverpool earlier to cut the lead.

Elsewhere, Brentford played a 3-3 draw with Brighton, Nottingham Forest played a 1-1 draw with Wolves while Bournemouth defeated Fulham 2-1.

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa later on Saturday.

