Equities market begins week on a losing streak as ASI declines by 0.66%, investors lose N258bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange (NGX) began on a losing note on Monday, December 4, 2023, as the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.66% to drop to 70,946.83 from 71,419.87 recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

This is even as investors lost N258b as the market capitalisation decreased today by N258.85 billion to N38.823 trillion from N39.082 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day, while the market turnover decreased to N7.10 billion from N10.22 billion.

33 stocks advanced and 25 stocks declined, while 59 stocks remained unchanged in 6,433 deals.

Thomas Wyatt Plc led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N42.75, from its previous price of N2.50

FBN Holding, Daar Communications, and Deap Capital Plc are amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.68% and 9.68% respectively.

BUA Cement Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N93.60 from its previous closing price of N104.00

McNichols, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 9.93%, 7.50% and 7.14% respectively.

In terms of volume, Universal Insurance Plc traded 58.854 million units of its shares in 80 deals, valued at N16.896 million, Transcorp Plc traded 24.378 million units of its shares in 302 deals, valued at N167.175 million and Guaranty Trust Holdings (GTCO) Plc traded 23.372 million units of its shares in 279 deals, valued at N916.558 million

On the value chart, AIRTELAFRI led with stocks traded valued at N3.269b in 129 deals followed by GTCO which traded N916m in 279 deals and ZENITHBANK which traded N565m in 361 deals.

