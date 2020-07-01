ETHIOPIA: Seven feared killed in protests over shooting of musician

The fatal shooting of popular Ethiopian musician, Hachalu Hundessa, well known for his political songs sparked deadly protests in the country which claimed the lives of no fewer than seven people.

Local police on Tuesday said that they are investigating the shooting of Hundessa, 34, who was attacked on Monday evening while he was driving home from an undisclosed destination.

Before his death, the singer had said that he had received death threats, but it was not clear who was behind his shooting on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Hachalu’s songs often focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.

Thousands of his fans headed to the hospital in the city where the body of the singer was taken on Monday night.

The late musician had also been imprisoned for five years when he was 17 for taking part in protests.

