‘Evidence of poor decision-making, delusional,’ Afenifere slams Nigerian govt over planned ban on Okada

The pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, on Friday criticised the Federal Government’s move to ban mining and commercial motorcycle operations in Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday the federal government was considering a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles and mining activities in a bid to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Malami, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja, said several strategies aimed at tackling the problem were considered at the meeting.

He added that motorcycles provide the means of transportation for terrorists while mining provided the funds for the purchase of arms.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt mulls Okada ban over insecurity

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere claimed that the action had shown that the federal government lacks thorough and sound decision-making.

Ajayi said: “The plan by the federal government to ban commercial motorcycle and mining activities purportedly to curb insecurity shows that deep or scientific thinking does not characterize how decisions are arrived at in the corridors of power.”

“Also, to suppose that banning these activities would put a stop to terrorism is not only a wishful thinking. It amounts to an induced self-delusion that can only complicate the ailment that one is suffering from. Pursuing that line is leaving the substance to chase the shadow.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now