Entertainment
Ex-beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi, takes shots at disciplinary measures of older generation
Former Nigerian beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi has criticized the disciplinary methodologies taken by the older generation in raising their offspring.
In an Instagram post, Nnadi, the wife of ex-Nigerian international footballer, Emmanuel Emenike admonished parents to avoid using harsh and abusive words when speaking to their children even when they misbehave.
Speaking in a lengthy post, the former beauty queen mentioned that negative words can have lasting negative effects on new generation kids who are ‘softer’.
Read her lengthy thread below.
“You know how some of our parent back then didnt know what they know now and would call us names (stupid, idiot, useless, olodo, bastard, why can’t you be like so and so) and we ended up being okay! (now they are proud of us)” she wrote.
