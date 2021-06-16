Tonto Dikeh reveals what she did to honour Ibidun Ighodalo, as gov, family recall memories of late beauty queen

As friends and family of the late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo gathered to mark one year of her exit from this world, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday took to social media to narrate how she paid tribute to the late preacher and former beauty queen.

Pastor (Mrs) Ighodalo died on June 14, 2020, a few weeks to her 40th birthday.

She was married to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House Church.

In her post recalling her encounter with the late beauty queen, Tonto Dikeh revealed she was one of those who spoke to the late preacher in her final moments.

According to Tonto, she sponsored In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for seven women in honour of the late Ighodalo.

Dikeh revealed how she fell in love with Ibidun, and that she was one of those people who tried to reach her during her difficult times.

“I only knew you at/in your death, I wondered why everyone seemed so sad n mourned you publicly. My first thought WHO IS SHE, I did the girly thing..slide into your page, watched your beautiful life. Took a stroll to your DM and I fell in love with you immediately,” she wrote.

“You tired to reach out as a support and pillar IN MY TRYING TIMES. You were one of the only people who tried to help me and you didn’t even know me. In your honour last year I gave seven women IVF treatment to celebrate you in private.”

“Am grateful for the love you wanted to give me…

KEEP RESTING IN PEACE MA’AM.”

Mrs Ighodalo was also a successful event planner whose outfit Elizabeth R, had big brands in her clientele.

READ ALSO: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo loses wife, Ibidun

Family members, friends and former colleagues of the late Ighodalo held a one year memorial service in her honour on Monday at the Trinity House Church, Lagos.

In attendance was the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and wife, as well as the former First Ladies of a number of states in the South-West.

Governor Sanni-Olu who spoke of fond memories of the late clergy woman noted that though she is dead, her works and legacies live in.

He stated that Ibidun touched many hearts in her lifetime, and that she lives on in the lives and hearts of those she helped.

Join the conversation

Opinions