Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologbondiyan, shades Tinubu, Obi’s camps as Atiku unveils economic blueprint

A former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, has criticized the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party as its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar unveiled his economic blueprint on Tuesday.

Ologbondiyan spoke on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Atiku had disclosed his mandate, if elected as President via a paper titled “Nigeria Dresses In Borrowed Robes” at an event which held at the Lagos Chamber Of Commerce And Industry.

The former Vice-President had pledged a $10 billion Economic Stimulus Fund in order to redress challenges bedevilling the country.

“Within the first 100 days in office, I will create an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion to prioritize support to MSMEs across all the economic sectors,” Atiku vowed.

Read also:2023: Wike will work for PDP, Atiku, despite fraternity with APC members —Ex-party spokesman, Ologbondiyan

During the AriseTV interview, Ologbodiyan revealed that the reason behind Atiku’s mandate was to stimulate the economy which has been on a downward spiral resulting in very low purchasing power.

He further alleged that the “Emilokans” in reference to the APC, are the ones benefiting from the current malaise while alleging to Peter Obi’s penchant for talking about the issues without any viable solutions.

“Atiku pledged to launch a $10bn dollar fund to stimulate the economy and this is because the purchasing power is very low except the Emilokans who are at the top.

“Therefore, this pledge by Atiku is important towards revamping the economy. Recall he also pledges to privatise the refineries but was accused of planning to sell to his cronies. We cannot continue like this, but the APC who derided him tried to pursue the same mandate.

“Unlike other presidential candidates who always say “this is the problem,” Atiku details solutions needed to redress national problems — he is the only one bringing up realistic solutions,” Ologbondiyan noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now