Ex-PGF chief, Salihu Lukman, cautions Buhari against handpicking successor

The former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, on Wednesday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the temptation of settling for a consensus candidate.

Lukman, who is the APC National Vice Chairman, North-West, made the call in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was reacting to the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting between President Buhari and APC governors where he asked that he be allowed to pick his successor.

Lukman said: “During the consultative meeting with Progressive Governors on Tuesday, the President had spoken of the internal policies of the APC which allowed first term governors who have served credibly well to stand for re-election.

“And second term governors accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions.

“The President, therefore, solicited for reciprocity and support of governors and other stakeholders in picking his successor who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the president in 2023.

“It is absolutely important to caution the APC to keep faith with basic tenets of democracy as its major campaign message to Nigerians for the 2023 elections.

“This was eloquently highlighted in Your Excellency’s message to our Progressive Governors when you stated that the key to electoral successes is the ability to hold consultations and for members to put the nation above other interests.

“At the risk of again being projected to be against some party leaders, I want to appeal to all party leaders to unite in showing restraint at this point of transition.

“I want to strongly appeal to Your Excellency to kindly continue to make every sacrifice necessary to provide measured leadership to our party and our nation.



“Your revered status was earned not by following so-called conventions, which have narrowed our democracy.”

He recalled that Buhari had always summoned the courage to initiate leadership responses that were selfless based on commitment to principles of justice and equity.

“Like in the case of December 10, 2014 APC National Convention, everything will be done at the June 6, 2022 convention to guarantee level playing field for all aspiring presidential candidates of our party.

“Any recommendation to the contrary will be inimical and injurious to the electoral fortunes of our great party, APC.

“The temptation for leaders to choose their successors is democratically risky and very costly.”

Lukman, therefore, advised Buhari to be conscious of his legacies and avoid falling into the temptation of unilaterally picking his successor.

He appealed to Buhari not to follow the anti-democratic credentials of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who foisted late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2006.

