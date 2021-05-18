Executive Order 10 tops agenda as Nigerian govs meet Wednesday | Ripples Nigeria

The contentious Executive Order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari and the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the major focus of the meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), scheduled to hold virtually, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Monday.

Read also: Governors drag Buhari to Supreme Court over executive order

He said, “The 36 governors of the federation will be convening their 30th teleconference meeting on Wednesday, the 19th of May to address matters arising from a variety of challenges such as the ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, SFTAS, report among other things.”

The meeting will be the seventh this year, 2021, and the 30th of its kind by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

