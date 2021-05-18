Executive Order 10 tops agenda as Nigerian govs meet Wednesday | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Executive Order 10 tops agenda as Nigerian govs meet Wednesday
The contentious Executive Order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari and the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the major focus of the meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), scheduled to hold virtually, on Wednesday.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Monday.
Read also: Governors drag Buhari to Supreme Court over executive order
He said, “The 36 governors of the federation will be convening their 30th teleconference meeting on Wednesday, the 19th of May to address matters arising from a variety of challenges such as the ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, SFTAS, report among other things.”
The meeting will be the seventh this year, 2021, and the 30th of its kind by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time
The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following...
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Latest Tech News
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...