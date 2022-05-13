Ezekwesili highlights need to determine mental, physical capacity of Buhari to run Nigeria

Former Minister of Education and founder of FixPolitics Initiative, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has questioned the mental and physical capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari in governing a complex country like Nigeria.

The former Minister lamented the unceasing cases of unjust killings in Nigeria, stressing that the situation should not happen in a country purportedly governed by leaders.

Oby, who vented her anger in a series of tweets on Thursday, berated Nigerians for their silence and complicity in the manifold crises, adding that they should hold their leaders accountable.

Speaking on the incessant rape of law, the scholar reiterated the complete neglect of the Buhari-led administration on its constitutional responsibilities which impacts on the country negatively.

Oby was reacting to the recent murder of Deborah Samuel for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto, adding that the APC administration had allowed criminality to become the order of the day.

She wrote: “In this same Land, unperturbed while its citizens are killed daily, I asked the citizens that we collectively demand mental and physical evaluation of the president to determine his capacity to continue to run our Nigeria.

“Once you admit that a government cannot be relied on by citizens to perform its most fundamental and constitutionally mandated role of effective law and enforcement in securing the lived and properties of you and your fellow citizens, you’re a real citizen.

“The role of the government is to apprehend criminals. I ask and hold government accountable to perform their constitutional duty of dealing with criminals.

“Your rage is not against a failed administration that eroded the capacity of security establishments to apprehend criminals. Your dishonest rage is against your fellow citizens. Why? Your fellow citizens didn’t ask criminals to stop criminality.”

