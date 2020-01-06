FACE-OFF WITH IRAN: US issues travel advisory for nationals in or travelling to Nigeria

The United States of America has issued a travel advisory to its nationals, asking them to reconsider travelling to Nigeria in the wake of last Friday’s killing of an Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani in a drone airstrike.

The US Embassy in Nigeria gave the advisory in a statement on its website, admonishing American citizens to review their personal security measures, be prudent and keep a low profile.

The statement, which stated that it had no specific security threat information, advised US nationals in Nigeria to stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs.

Dated January 3, 2020, the US mission in Nigeria also asked them to review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.

It read: “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”

