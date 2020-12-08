Family, friends barred from inauguration of 72 new SANs

The Supreme Court management has ordered the ban of family members, friends and other well wishers from the inauguration of 72 lawyers to be sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on December 14.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Supreme Court management which noted that the aforementioned persons would not be admitted into the venue of the inauguration ceremony for the new SANs set to be sworn in.

The statement issued by the Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court, Dr Akande Festus, stated that the inauguration of the new SANs will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

It also stated that the directive to ban family members and friends from the inauguration of the SANs which would form part of the events marking the official commencement of the new 2020/2021 legal year of the apex court, was to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

The statement also added that interested members of the public would be able to monitor the inauguration of the new SANs, live on various media platforms.

“In strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, spouses and friends of the 72 newly appointed Senior Advocates will not be allowed into the courtroom as was done in the past.

“For those that will be in their respective homes and offices, they can as well watch the various programmes live on YouTube, Twitters, Instagram, Facebook, Zoom and other social media platforms, as we are ever poised to make everyone have a feel of every single event,” the statement by the Supreme Court management read in part.

