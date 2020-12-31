Family of Nigerian sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia cries for help

The family of a Nigerian in Saudi Arabia, Sulaimon Olufemi, who was sentenced to death, on Wednesday approached the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for intervention to save him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the convict was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia in 2002, for reportedly being part of a mob that killed a Saudi Arabian police officer.

The head of the Olufemi family, Olabode Olufemi, at a meeting arranged by the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia, Mohammadu Yaro with NIDCOM chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Mr Sulaimon was a “child of peace and gentle spirit.”

The head of the family appealed to the Saudi Arabian government to “spare the life of our son.

“We also appeal to NIDCOM, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia to come to our rescue,” Olabode pleaded.

In her response, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa pledged that the commission would do its best in getting clemency for Sulaimon.

“The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia, NIDCOM and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would develop synergy on the rescue mission.

“We are hopeful that Sulaimon would be saved through the clemency of the victim’s daughter, who was 18 years old when the incident happened.

“It is a pity that out of 11 people arrested, it was only Suleiman that ended up bagging a death sentence,” she observed.

She further urged Nigerians in Diaspora to always be of good character, because NIDCOM is based on transparency and integrity, warning that ”this commission won’t support negative characters.”

“Another good point I want to drive is that any Nigerian that wishes to travel outside the country must do it legally. Illegal migration has its own demerits,” the NIDCOM boss said.

She further emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari had created empowerment programmes that everyone, especially youths, could benefit from instead of migrating illegally.

