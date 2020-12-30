FG moves to rescue Nigerian sentenced to death for killing policeman in Saudi Arabia

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the Federal Government has commenced moves to save one Sulaimon Olufemi who was sentenced to death in 2002 for killing a police officer in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian has been on death row for 18 years.

The Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the government’s move to save the condemned man when she met with his family in Abuja.

The Olufemi’s family members are appealing to the Saudi authorities to free their son.

Dabiri-Erewa said NiDCOM is working with the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia, adding that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, has been in touch with Saudi authorities on the matter.

Saudi Arabia like other countries in the Middle East impose capital punishment for killing and gruesome murder.

