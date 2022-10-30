‘Fani-Kayode a sycophant whose interest lies in his stomach,’ says Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor, on Sunday described the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as a serial betrayer without remorse.

The APC chieftain had in a post on his Facebook page said Jandor was mentally ill for challenging the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections.

He dismissed the chances of the PDP candidate in the election.

Jandor, who reacted to the remark in a statement on Sunday, said Fani-Kayode’s claim was inconsistent with the reality in Lagos.

The PDP candidate insisted that he would unseat Sanwo-Olu in 2023 and transform the state.

The statement read: “In Yoruba land, we believe that elders earn the honour they are accorded because of the wisdom with which they have lived their lives and conducted their affairs. This is why it is nearly impossible for anyone to take Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode seriously.

“Femi Fani-Kayode’s personal life has more than enough scandal to discredit him, but out of respect for many, who have been harmed by his actions especially women and his employees, we will stick to his political career.

“For every attack that Femi Fani-Kayode has launched against a politician, government official or political party, there is a corresponding statement where he contradicts himself with praises said to person, official or political party, the moment you are able to sprinkle little corn for the fowl, Femi Fani- Kayode goes back on his words without remorse and betrays his closest associates.

“This is consistent across his entire political career and affirms what we all know, that he is a man who is motivated only by personal gain and will go anywhere, and say anything provided it gives him proximity to power and takes care of his stomach.

“We will win at the polls next year and I am very sure Femi Fani Kayode will come begging for a spokesperson job as he can’t survive outside the corridors of government.”

