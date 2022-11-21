Fani-Kayode tackles Atiku over plans to concession national projects to private sector

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, tackled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his plans to concession most capital projects in the country to the private sector.

The former Vice President had during his interactive session with the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos on Thursday insisted on the privatization of most of the capital projects handled by the Federal Government if elected as the country’s president next year.

He claimed the idea was intended to take the financial burden off the federal government and provide necessary social services to the people.

Abubakar said: “If you see the amount of work the government has to do in this country, like building and rebuilding our ports, constructing our railway lines, building our highways – let me borrow Dokpesi’s word – it is a ‘humongous’ amount of money that you require. You know that the government doesn’t have it.

“I would rather concession most of this to the private sector and give them tax breaks. They invest, recover their money and we will have development, progress, jobs, and prosperity.”

Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, slammed the former Vice President over the remark.

He accused the PDP presidential candidate of selling the duo of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as well as the five aggrieved governors in the party.

The ex-minister wrote: “Just like you sold OBJ, GEJ & G5 down the river, sold your soul to satan, sold your nation to Arabs, sold your loyalty to the highest bidder, sold your conscience to the toilet, sold your honor to shame & sold your b** to Dino.”

