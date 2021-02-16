Business
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity.
The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Aaron Artimas, stated this when he received the Guild of Actors and Film Producers in his office in Abuja.
He said: “Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies (GenCoS).
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy.”
Mamman expressed concern over the failure of the DiSCos to stabilise their operations to meet their financial obligations to other players in the sector.
He said it was in response to this unfortunate development that the federal government was forced to partly subsidise the sector to reduce the burden on ordinary Nigerians.
The minister added: “Nigerians must understand that these companies were privatised long before the advent of this administration but the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector.”
Mamman claimed that most of the DisCos were sold off and managed as family businesses, a development that has hampered its effective management.
Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading.
Okonjo-Iweala made the call at a virtual interview session anchored by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) 2021.
She said e-commerce could drive industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Okonjo-Iweala said the need to move from the position of constant exporting of raw materials to value addition processes was pertinent now more than ever.
The new WTO chief said more than 90 percent of pharmaceutical products were imported into Africa, a situation, which provided a big gap and opportunities for manufacturing within the continent.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, urged both the federal and state governments to leverage the opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) not just as a consumer market, but as a manufacturing and exporting nation.
She said: “The world is going digital, which means e-commerce is here to stay and I am excited about negotiating e-commerce agreements because I feel our cities and countries can benefit.
“We have many Small and Medium Enterprises, many of which are women-owned and I would like to see them running on the digital platform.
”We also have to get from the position where we are exporting raw materials to one where we are adding more value and processes.
“For Lagos, Nigeria, and the continent, we have to ask ourselves the big question, how do we industrialise Africa? And the agenda 2063 of the African Union looks very much like how we can get there.
“Africa imports more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical products that we use on the continent, so that is a big gap and there is an opportunity for us to manufacture those products.
“We have a market of 1.3 billion people, equivalent to China and India, and with the AfCFTA under implementation, Lagos and Nigeria must look at how they can take advantage of such a big market.”
Okonjo-Iweala said that besides manufacturing, there were the creative arts and medical services, amongst others which the government must accord priority attention.
According to her, the future is changing and very dynamic; the future is artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
“Lagos is one of the most exciting cities in Africa and by extension, the world. So, how can we make the creative arts and the movie industry create more jobs for the youths.
“I think the biggest challenge for Lagos State is infrastructure, I mean infrastructure of the future, not just roads, but telecommunication infrastructure,” she added.
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks.
The surge in Bitcoin valuation is the first time in recent months that it will rise without a push from a prominent investor or company.
However, Bitcoin was unable to maintain the surge, as it dropped from $50,584.85, and currently trade for $48,657.21, according to Coindesk a cryptocurrency trading platform.
The lowest Bitcoin price within 24 hours is $47,088.84.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the surge in Bitcoin price is the first indication of market acceptance and expanding reach across various countries.
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country, Nigerians are still trading heavily in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency among the digital assets that have changed the way individuals and companies transact. It has made trading possible without a CBN-backed currency.
Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion.
The equity capitalization at the market closed at N21.18 trillion lower than N21.22 trillion recorded on Monday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also depreciated following a loss of 77.32 basis points to end trade at 40,494.35 ASI on Tuesday.
This was also below the 40,571.67 ASI the market closed with the previous trading day.
The volume of shares traded, however, increased, with data from NSE showing that investors traded 356.43 million shares on Tuesday, more than 206.24 million shares for Monday.
Also the number of deals sealed by investors rose to 5,040 from 4,264 completed on Monday.
The value of shares was not left out as NSE reported it increased from N2.16 billion to N5.76 billion on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Learn Africa rose to the top of the gainers’ chart after rising by 9.28 percent to close trading at N1.06 from N0.97kobo it opened with on Monday.
Ardova followed with N18.05 as its share price moved increased to N16.55kobo following a N1.5kobo gain in share price.
Multiverse closed the market with N0.26kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.24kobo per share after recording 8.33 percent rise.
Wema Bank share price increased by 7.69 percent to move from N0.65 kobo to N0.70kobo.
Guinness completed the top five after gaining N1.5kobo to increase its share price from N20.5kobo to N22 per share.
Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shielding 10 percent of its share price to close the market with N0.54kobo, having opened trading with N0.6kobo.
UPDCREIT also made the list after losing N0.60kobo to drop to N5.4kobo from N6:00 per share.
Chi Plc share price dipped by 9.52 percent to drop from N0.42 kobo to N0.38kobo at end of trading.
Prestige share price declined by 8.51 percent to close the trading at N0.43kobo per share from N0.47kobo.
WAPIC completed the list as its share price fell by 8.33 percent to end trade with N0.55kobo, having opened trade with N0.6kobo per share.
For most traded shares, GTBank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 46.15 million shares worth N1.42 billion.
First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 35.34 million valued at N256.88 million.
Dangote Sugar was next with 26.81 million shares traded at a cost of N510.52 million.
Zenith Bank reported 25.99 million shares worth over N652.64 million, while Transcorp recorded 25.34 million traded shares at a value of N25.19 million.
