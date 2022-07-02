FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers book second-round ticket as Mali fail to show up

With three wins from five games, Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers booked their place in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Having recorded a 20-0 points win over Mali who failed to show up for their game, Nigeria crossed the threshold with eight (8) points to join group leader, Cape Verde, and third-placed Uganda in the next round.

According to the pre-qualification guideline, the top three teams in group A will be merged with the top three teams in Group C consisting of Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Guinea, and the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face off with Uganda on Sunday by 2pm after both teams lost to the eventual group winner, Cape Verde.

The team under the tutelage of Alan Major will hope for a repeat of their first encounter in February when it swept off Uganda 95-69points to decide the second and third spots.

The next round of matches will be held between the 22-30 of August.

