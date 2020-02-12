Fire razes section of RRS office in Lagos

Fire on Wednesday razed a section of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos and destroyed some property.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was as a result of electrical spark in one of the offices in the building.

The Public Relations Officer of RRS, Femi Malik, told journalists the fire was immediately put out through joint effort by men of the RRS and state fire service.

He said: “One of the power distribution boxes in RRS headquarters caught fire this morning and it was immediately extinguished by RRS officers.

“Officers of the Lagos State Fire Service also assisted in extinguishing the fire and ensured the building was safe for officers to continue their daily activities.

“The distribution box located on the first floor of RRS Headquarter’s one storey building caught fire at 11:30 a.m.

“Efforts are in progress to detect and fix the electrical fault.”

