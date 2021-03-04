 FIRS blames civil servants, politicians for illicit financial flow | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

FIRS blames civil servants, politicians for illicit financial flow

Published

21 mins ago

on

FIRS boss reveals how multinationals cheat Nigeria of N3.7tn annually

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has revealed that corruption and abuse of office by civil servants and political public office holders remained a major enabler of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from the country.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, March 3, at a virtual meeting on the review of “Report on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in Relation to Tax.”

Nami said that unwholesome practices of multinationals, financial institutions, and oil and gas companies remained the biggest component of IFFs in Nigeria.

“We are striving to reduce the money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit flow of money from Nigeria, and effects of beneficial ownership.

“As it is causing economic downturn which has an unprecedented effect on the economy and lives of Nigerians,” he said.

Nami explained that as of September 2019, the amount recovered from defaulting taxpayers was about N37 billion.

According to him, companies and partnerships not paying full taxes are 6,722 while those to enforce taxes are 4500.

He, however, said that “stiffer laws and regulations will be enacted to deter future IFF actions by people determined to engage in such acts most especially in the new trend of virtual currencies which is a new technology on illicit financial flows”.

In his remarks, the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said that taxation had played a strategic role in the economy of states hence the need for the gathering.

Read also: FIRS makes N66bn from stamp duties in five months

He added that for Nigeria, taxation was more important as the country was struggling to de-emphasise the importance and relevance, and independence on oil revenue for revenue from taxation.

“We must recognise the rapidly changing world and the need to be on top of our games as a nation.

“The taxman of today if he must remain relevant must build his capacity in areas of technology management, solution architects, and an astute relationship manager.

“Martin Luther King Jr said `Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter’.

“We must not only speak out but we should ACT now.

“We will use the recommendation to push for policy reforms that will help block the loss of financial revenue to our country and where there is a need for corruption in the commercial transaction,” he said.

He said that beyond revenue generation if successfully implemented, measures to curb IFFs would also help to tackle funding of terrorism, political instability, other forms of insecurity and crimes.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports9 hours ago

Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla

Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Sports9 hours ago

Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless

A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Odion Ighalo with Super Eagles vs Seychelles Odion Ighalo with Super Eagles vs Seychelles
Sports13 hours ago

Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’

Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Sports14 hours ago

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight agreed, says Promoter Bob Arum

The world title unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been agreed upon, accordingg to promoter Bob Arum....
Sports14 hours ago

Nigeria Basketball Federation denies intention to host 2021 Afrobasket

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has denied media speculations that it has indicated interest to host the 2021 edition of...

Latest Tech News

Tech16 hours ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech16 hours ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest2 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest2 days ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.