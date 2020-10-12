Five parties challenge Obaseki’s election at Edo tribunal

The Edo State governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Benin has received petitions from five political parties and their candidates, challenging the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Sunday Martins, confirmed this to journalists in Benin on Monday.

Martin’s said the 21-day window period for the submission of petitions ended on Saturday.

He, however, said the bailiff had not succeeded in his efforts to personally serve Obaseki with the court notice.

He said the governor “must be served personally because it is an originating process.”

The political parties that had challenged Obaseki’s election are – the Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The candidates are – Ukonga Frank (APM), Mr. Agol Ebun (NNPP) and Mr. Iboi Emmanuel (ADP).

All the petitions joined Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as respondents.

The petition by ADP and its candidate had the governor, PDP, INEC and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

