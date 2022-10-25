Flood: 40 dead, 50,000 displaced in Niger – Agency

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said on Tuesday at least 40 people had lost their lives and 50,000 others displaced by flood in 382 communities in the state.

The NSEMA Director-General, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna, said 21 out of the 25 local government areas in the state were affected by the flood.

He added that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had already flagged off the distribution of relief materials to the affected communities.

Inga said: “In line with our mandate of providing succour to victims of flood and other disaster-related issues, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, through the agency, had flagged off the distribution of relief materials to all the affected areas across the state in Kuchiworo Community in Lavun Local Government Area.”

According to him, the relief items presented to victims include bags of rice, maize, beans, groundnut, and red oil as well as non-food items such as mattresses, buckets, clothing, cups, and baby diapers.

Inga, who sympathised with victims over their losses reassured them that the agency would provide palliative measures to ease their suffering.

