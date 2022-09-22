Flood displaces 361,000 in Nasarawa

At least 361,000 persons have been displaced by flood after the recent heavy rain in Nasarawa State.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zachary Allumaga, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Lafia, said the flood affected 23 communities in seven local government areas of the state.

He expressed fear that more people would be displaced by flood before the end of rainy season in the state.

The NASEMA chief said the agency had dispatched a search and rescue team and its officials to the affected areas for immediate assessment.

Allumaga also revealed that Nasarawa was among the states the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted would experience serious flooding in September and October.

He said: “Towards that effect, NASEMA with the authority of the governor started sensitising the people living in the flood-prone areas like Nasarawa, Toto, Doma, Awe, Lafia, Obi, Karu, and Akwanga.

“Five speed boats and live jackets were given to five LGAs along the coast of River Benue, unfortunately, flood has started ravaging in Lafia, Obi, Nasarawa, Toto, Awe, Doma and Karu with one death recorded.”

