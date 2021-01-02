‘Focus on governance, stop making excuses,’ PDP Senate caucus tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on governance and stop making excuses at every turn.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who made the call in a statement, said Buhari’s constant reference to past administrations was responsible for his failure in office.

Abaribe was reacting to the president’s New Year broadcast where he made references to events that took place in the country before he assumed office in 2015.

The PDP had on Friday evening described President Buhari’s address to Nigerians as empty and directionless.

The minority leader said: “The legislature, particularly the minority caucus is ready to cooperate with the presidency in any sincere and genuine effort to tackle insecurity in our country and keep our people safe.

“Nonetheless, President Muhammadu Buhari must as a fact face governance and stop making excuses at every turn, especially his penchant at making references to 2015 as reasons why he fails to perform. It does not end at making broadcast, but in exhibiting genuine seriousness in governance for all Nigerians.

“President Buhari is elected to provide governance, by so doing he must be ready to proffer solutions, right wrongs where it exists and solve problems besetting the country in every facet and not always relapse to advancing excuses to explain away palpable failures.

“As for us in the minority caucus, we are willing as always to cooperate with the presidency in any sincere and genuine effort to provide good governance to Nigerians.”

