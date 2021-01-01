Insecurity thwarting Nigeria’s economic growth – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday insecurity is thwarting Nigeria’s growth.

He described the worsening insecurity across the country as a major challenge of his administration.

Buhari, who stated these in his New Year address to Nigerians, said insecurity is setting Nigeria back at “critical points” through the destruction of public and private investments.

The president stressed that the country is on a difficult journey to nationhood and greatness.

He said his administration is re-energising and reorganising the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police in a bid to enhance their capacity to dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremists and criminal groups waging war against innocent citizens across the country.

Buhari said: “The persistence of various forms of insecurity has meant that in the most affected parts of the country, the fabric of inter-communal harmony woven through years of investment of effort at building trust, mutual respect, and harmony has been threatened.

“Insecurity as a challenge has direct repercussions on our national economic stability, growth, and development, setting us back at critical points through the destruction of public and private investments.

“In parts of the country where chronic poverty, social exclusion, and disillusionment among sections of the youth were already a problem, the cycles of violence that have been unleashed by mindless groups like Boko Haram and others have thwarted the efforts of the government to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of our citizens.”

