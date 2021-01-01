Buhari knows there is hunger, lack of jobs, insecurity, but wailers should calm down –Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has again stoked the ‘wailers-hailers’ debate in his message to Nigerians on January 1, when he advised those he described as “wailing wailers,” to calm down in 2021.

Adesina who coined the word in 2015 shortly after Buhari won the presidential election, said that the President knows “there is hunger, lack of jobs and insecurity in the country but that wailers should be calming down this year” and look for a new vocation.

He added that this set of people have criticised the government for far too long but should take a break in 2021 and see clearly what the Buhari administration has in stock for them.

Adesina insisted that the Buhari-led government will continue its infrastructural development in every part of the country in 2021, noting that most of the ongoing projects initiated by the government will be completed before the end of 2022.

In the message the Presidential spokesman posted on his Facebook series ‘From the Inside,’ Adesina said:

“2021 is the year of work. Hard work, to deliver on the major projects by next year.

“Is it then a year to continue wailing? No.

“It is the year to calm down. A year for wailing wailers to find a vocation, and allow government to concentrate, and deliver on projects at hand.

“Yes, there are challenges: security, economy, improving quality of lives. Lack of jobs. Inflation. And many others. President Buhari knows this but is it the year to wail? No.

“We should rather hail, encourage government to do better, and engender better standards of living for Nigerians.”

Adesina added that he was not asking people to stop criticising the government in 2021 but that people should not take it as a full time job.

“They will criticize the rail project of the government, calling it white elephant, but will be the first to hop on the trains, taking selfies in it. Wailers, calm down.

“Please, be calming down’ in 2021.”

