‘Focus on issues affecting Nigerians,’ Gov Emmanuel chides Tinubu over ‘that boy that brought Atiku’ remark

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has reacted to the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the party’s campaign rally in the state.

The former Lagos State governor had during the rally held in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday aimed a jibe at the governor for supporting his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, presidential aspiration.

He said: “Akwa Ibom, that boy that brought Atiku here, who calls himself governor — tell him enough is enough. He lives in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are friends, I would have driven him home.”

Emmanuel, who spoke at the swearing-in of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, chairpersons, and members of boards and commissions in Uyo, challenged the APC candidate to focus on issues affecting the country instead of attacking individuals during his party’s campaign rallies.

He also advised Tinubu to emulate Abubakar who had so far focused on issues affecting the country in his campaigns.

The governor said: “Tinubu say ‘that boy that brought Atiku here and call himself a governor’. What an insult! In a whole state. Then our people were there clapping. Other governors there were also clapping. If you don’t have anything to tell the people, then you come and go.

“When you leave what you can do for the people and be talking about other people, it means you don’t have anything to offer people.

“If I had wanted to answer Asiwaju, he won’t carry the kind of insult I would have insulted him.

“If you watch our campaign, my principal has never spoken about any governor. My principal has never spoken openly about Asiwaju before. I don’t want to answer him. But I will answer him one day.”

