Following public outcry, NRC postpones resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Following public outrage from Nigerians, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has postponed a planned resumption of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

The NRC had last week, announced that it would resume services on the route from May 23 despite the fact that over 65 passengers who were abducted by terrorists on March 28 when they attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja, are still with the abductors.

The announcement of the resumption of services was seen as insensitive and callous on the part of the agency with families of the victims vowing to resist the planned resumption.

In a statement announcing the postponement of train services on Friday, NRC’s Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, stated that the postponement was necessary due to certain unresolved issues.

Okhiria said while a new date for the resumption will be announced soon, he also assured relatives of those still in captivity that the Federal Government was alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage, and pleaded for patience.

“The general public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna Train services (AKTS),” the NRC MD said.

“The corporation apologises for the delays in the resumption of the service. A new date will be announced soonest.

“The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the federal government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.

“In the same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held, hostage.”

