Following public outrage, police finally releases broadcaster who criticized Lai Mohammed over one month after

The police on Friday released Rotimi Jolayemi, the broadcaster who was detained for criticizing the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on social media.

He had been in police detention since May 6.

Jolayemi, who is the Vice-Chairman, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, was arrested by the police in May after he recorded an eight-minute audio critical of the minister, and released it via WhatsApp.

The broadcaster was later arraigned by the police at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a six-count charge of alleged distribution of an audio file said to have caused annoyance, ill will, hatred, and insults towards Mohammed.

He was in police custody for 45 days.

Jolayemi’s wife, Dorcas, confirmed his release to journalists on Friday evening.

She said, “My husband who was illegally detained by the police had been released. He was finally released this afternoon by the police. He was, however, asked to return on Monday to sign some papers.”

