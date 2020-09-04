FOR THE RECORD…Full text of judgment granting Nigeria relief in $10bn P&ID case

The High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division, Commecial Court, England, in the United Kingdom, Presided over by Sir Ross Cranston on Friday granted Nigeria some reliefs in the case brought against it by Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID).
Find below, full text of the judgment.
Read also: JUST IN…Nigeria secures relief in $10bn P&ID judgment
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Obiano warns residents of flood-prone areas - September 4, 2020
- COVID-19: Lagos records 19 new cases - September 4, 2020
- CROSS RIVER: Abducted female doctor regains freedom - September 4, 2020