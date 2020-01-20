Forte Oil, Consolidated Hallmark top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) three days of bullish reign and two intervening bearish days on Wednesday and Thursday. The market rallied on Friday, making the week close on a positive note.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

FORTE OIL PLC

Forte Oil tops our list this week for being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N16.90 and closed at N20.60, appreciating by 21.89%.

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

Consolidated Hallmark makes the list by virtue of being highest price loser for last week. Opening at N0.42, it fell to N0.36 as the week ended, shedding 14.29%.

ACCESS BANK PLC

Access Bank makes our list on the account of its expansion plans in Cameroon and the acquisition of Kenya’s Transnational Bank, two corporate deals that are anticipated to improve the bank’s books in future.

ELLAH LAKES PLC

Ellah Lakes makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.25 per share.

JAPAUL OIL AND MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul makes our list by reason of selling at its lowest price in 53 weeks. It currently sells at N0.20 per share.

