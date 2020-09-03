FUEL PRICE HIKE: CUPP vows to take legal step, mobilise mass action against Buhari

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the new increase in fuel pump price as ‘senseless, heartless, insensitive and wicked’ and rejected it in its entirety.

The coalition vowed to not only take legal action against the increase, but to also reach out with a view to mobilising civil society organisations and organised groups for mass action, if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to reverse the price Increase of fuel.

This was contained in a statement the CUPP released through its National Publicity Secretary, Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Wednesday.

The statement was a response to an earlier announcement of the increase in the price of fuel to N151.56 by the Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The CUPP regretting the increase came barely one day after the hike in electricity tariff by the Buhari government took effect said:

“We, therefore, reject this senseless, heartless, insensitive and wicked increase in its entirety,” CUPP said.

Read also: CUPP condemns calls for arrest of its spokesman, Ugochinyere

“The CUPP holds the view that this latest poison from the chalice of the All Progressives Congress’ government is meant to kill more Nigerians with suffering contrary to the oath Buhari swore to protect them.

“We are therefore calling on this government to rescind this unpopular decision with immediate effect.

“Failure to do this, the CUPP will be taking a legal action to force this government to do so.

“Apart from the legal option, we shall also begin to reach out with a view to mobilising civil society organisations and organised groups for mass action.

“The Opposition Coalition Human Mobilisation head, Barr. Kenneth Udeze will in the days ahead, start meeting with organised groups to mobilise them to be on same page with the Opposition

“We urge Nigerians to be ready to take an active part in the proposed mass civil action in case the Federal Government, in its usual style turns a deaf ear to our legitimate and patriotic call.”

Join the conversation

Opinions