Gains in Japaul Gold, Chams fail to lift Nigeria’s capital market as shareholders lose N196.3bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N196.9 billion as a sell-off among investors continued on the trading floor on Thursday.

The development pushed down the equity capitalization by -0.69% to close at N28.25 trillion compared to N28.45 trillion posted on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 364.31 basis points to drop from 52,775.4 to 52,411.09.

Investors traded 211.61 million shares valued at N2.36 billion in 4,750 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 188.09 million shares worth N2.36 billion which exchanged hands in 4,890 deals the previous day.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers with 9.80 percent to move from N0.51kobo to N0.56kobo per share.

Courtville gained 8 percent to move from N0.50kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share was up by 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.17 percent to close at N0.25kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

UPDC’s share appreciated by 4.08 percent to rise from N0.98kobo to N1.02 per share.

Conoil topped the losers’ chart after shedding N3.20kobo to drop from N32 to N28.80kobo per share.

BUA Foods’ share dropped by N5.95kobo to end trading at N53.75kobo from N59.70kobo per share.

ETranzact lost N0.27kobo to end trading with N2.44kobo from N2.71kobo per share.

CWG lost N0.10kobo to drop from N1.04 to N0.94kobo per share.

Eterna’s share dropped from N8 to N7.50kobo per share after losing N0.50kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 63.66 million shares valued at N97.44 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 17.33 million shares valued at N382.56 million.

UBA traded 17.33 million shares worth N131.85 million.

Transcorp sold 16.17 million shares worth N21.05 million, while First Bank Holdings traded 10.29 million valued at N101.01 million.

