GEORGE FLOYD: Trump’s senior aide apologises for sharing racially-charged video

A senior aide to US President Donald Trump has apologised for promoting a racially-charged video on her Twitter feed.

Mercedes Schlapp, a senior Trump national spokeswoman, said she “deeply apologized” for retweeting a video of a chainsaw wielding man in Texas shouting at anti-racist protesters, in which he used a racial slur.

“I retweeted without watching the full video. I deleted the tweet. I would never knowingly promote the use of that word,” Schlapp said in an email shared on Saturday to Reuters.

READ ALSO: GEORGE FLOYD: Rights groups sue Trump over forceful clearing of peaceful protesters

This came after President Trump faced further criticism after making remarks about George Floyd during his news conference on job gains in the US on Friday.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody”, Trump said.

The remarks drew immediate ire from scores of observers and journalists present at the news conference, who questioned how Floyd would enjoy unemployment numbers after being killed by a white cop.

Join the conversation

Opinions