Germany deports 32 Nigerians for immigration offences

32 Nigerians repatriated from Germany for immigration-related offences arrived in the country on Friday.
The all-male returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered aircraft operated by Envelope Airlines from Dusseldorf.
A Nigerian immigration Service (NIS) official told journalists that the aircraft touched down at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
He said the repatriation exercise was facilitated by the German Embassy in Nigeria.
