Germany deports 32 Nigerians for immigration offences

November 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

32 Nigerians repatriated from Germany for immigration-related offences arrived in the country on Friday.

The all-male returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered aircraft operated by Envelope Airlines from Dusseldorf.

READ ALSO: Ghana deports 723 Nigerians over prostitution, cybercrime

A Nigerian immigration Service (NIS) official told journalists that the aircraft touched down at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

He said the repatriation exercise was facilitated by the German Embassy in Nigeria.

