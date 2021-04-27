Gov Ortom begs, as IDPs protest, block highway with corpses of mates killed by herders | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday addressed hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had blocked the Benue-Nasarawa Highway in protest.

The IDPs from the Abagana camp had blocked the highway with the corpses of seven people they said were killed at their camp by herdsmen who attacked them.

The governor, while addressing the protesting IDPs called for calm, promising that government would get to the root of the matter.

He also pleaded with the protesters to open up the highway for free movement of travelers.

