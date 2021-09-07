Politics
Governor of Buhari’s home state, Katsina, considers ban on open grazing
In order to ensure the elimination of banditry and insecurity, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has stated his readiness to effect a ban on open grazing across the state.
Masari made this assertion on Monday during a guest appearance on Politics Today on Channels TV, while criticising the movement of herders from one part of the country to another.
Katsina, is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who recently gave his nod to revamp grazing routes across the country.
He explained that before the state would create a law banning the open grazing of livestock, the government would make provisions to house the animals.
READ ALSO: Masari orders closure of Katsina phone charging centres over insecurity
“We intend to have a law banning (cattle) roaming but before we do that, we would make provisions for where the animals would stay.
“Herdsmen should stay in one place. Roaming should not be encouraged. In fact, for us, it is un-Islamic. Why do you have animals that you cannot feed and you have to go to other people’s land and farm and you say that is right? I don’t think it is right.”
In order to achieve this, Masari detailed efforts to commence the ranching programme which the Federal Government had disbursed N6.2 billion for.
The Governor said, “We already have started. The Federal Government has given us N6.2 billion and as a state government, we are also investing N6.2 billion. The objective is to have Fulanis stay in one place.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Masari introduced some measures – including banning sales of fuel in jerrycans – to combat criminality.
