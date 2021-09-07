Former IPOB top brass, Uche Mefor, attacks Kanu, says he’s a curse to Bifaran agitation

Estranged former Deputy Leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Uche Okafor-Mefor, has, once again, attacked the incarcerated leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, saying he (Kanu) is a curse to the Biafran agitation.

Mefor who has been having a running battle with Kanu since they fell out in 2019, said via his known Facebook page on Monday, that Kanu’s leadership of IPOB is “replete with injustices, acts the land of Biafra detests,” and will soon meet his doom.

In the post, Mefor also blamed Kanu for the “brutal killing of civilians during the IPOB-ordered sit-at-home days,” stating that confusion will engulf IPOB as long as Kanu remains the leader of the group.

In the post titled “IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu (IPONK), nemesis/karma remains in full gear”, Mefor said:

“In fullness of time, humanity shall recognise and appreciate this fact that treachery does not pay nor does it do anybody or any group any good.

“Nnamdi Kanu (IPONK) is cursed beyond redemption.

“The spirit of the land of our ancestors, the land of Biafra, arbhors injustice, it frowns at the abomination of crimes against humanity which go to the very heart of spilling of the blood and beheading of Biafrans by Biafrans on Biafran soil and the desecration of our heritage.

“The legacy of lies, of deception and of blackmail which we proudly fought against and which they have continued, remains her waterloo.

“These IPO NNAMDI KANU (IPONK) shall continue with the CONFESSION; they shall continue to speak in confusing, hostile languages among themselves until they completely expose their evils and atrocities by themselves and you know what?

“They have no control over it because they who are cursed have no influence over what befalls or happens to them.

“The desperate, ineffective, damage-control manoevers shall all the more continue to expose the hypocrisy therein.

“They shall continue to lie from one level to the other and further continue to defend those same lies with other bundle of lies and deception until they destroy themselves by themselves and blame no other themselves.”

