Governorship aspirant, council boss dump PDP in Ondo

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Mr. Banji Okunomo, has resigned from the party.

The aspirant confirmed his resignation from the party via a letter dated March 13 and sent to the party’s chairman at his Etikan Ward in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

He wrote: “With effect from March 13, I wish to notify the party of voluntary resignation of my membership.”

A former Caretaker Chairman in Okitipupa LGA, Solomon Bitire, had also resigned his membership from PDP.

Bitire confirmed his exit from the party in a letter dated March 13 addressed to his Ward Chairman in his Ayeka/Igbodigo/Erinje Ward

