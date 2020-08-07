Group claims 33 people not 20 killed in fresh Kaduna attack

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has dclared that no fewer than 33 people were killed and not 20 as earlier report during fresh attacks carried out by suspected Fulani militias in five villages of Atyap Chiefdom, in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

SOKAPU which made the claim in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, while explaining the situation in a statement, said that the incident happened despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the area for the past 65 days since the unrest in Zangon Kataf following the alleged killing of a 32-year-old man on a farmland.

Binniyat said that the villages affected are: Apiashyim, Kibori, Apiako, Atakmawei and Magamiya, stressing that; “Prior to now, they were all shut down with fierce armed military men patrolling and enforcing the 24 hours curfew. But when the gunmen struck, they were not on ground.

“Four Atyap youths from Majuju, and Kibori villages who went to farm under the curfew were arrested by soldiers after being thoroughly beaten and handed over to the Police who whisked them to SCID, Kaduna.’

He also stressed that the four youths have been denied bail since 26th June, 2020 which is the trend of brutality that has forced the people indoors for nearly two months today.

The statement also added that; “On Wednesday night around 11pm, trucks loads of armed Fulani militia made their way through military checkpoints under the curfew and stormed Apiashyim and Kibori villages, adding that they laid siege to Apyaishyim, killing, looting and burning houses and left six people dead, and 20 houses burnt.

“In nearby Kibori village, 7 persons were killed by the armed Fulani militia while around 12am, they (Fulanis) struck Atakmawei sleeping community and carried out another carnage in which 12 persons were killed and ten houses burnt.

“The attackers also went to Apyiako and killed 3 people, and burnt houses, including the home of late Col. Bobai Ishaku among others, at the same time, Magamiya village was also attacked and 5 people killed and seven houses burnt,” the statement concluded.

