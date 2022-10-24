Group tackles Wike over claim on PDP campaign council members in Rivers

A group simply identified as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders on Monday berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his claim on members of the party’s presidential campaign council picked from the state.

Wike had earlier on Monday accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of picking the PCC members from Rivers without his contribution.

The governor, who stated this during the inauguration of the Rivers PDP campaign council in Port Harcourt, described the people picked by the ex-Vice President as enemies of the state.

However, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Tai Oyekan, the group described the Rivers governor’s claim as false.

Wike, according to the group, was the only PDP governor who refused to nominate members to the campaign council.

The statement read: “Whereas all state governors made nominations into the council, it was only in Rivers State that the governor refused to forward his nominations into the council.

“It was therefore upon the refusal of the governor that the PDP and its presidential candidate went ahead by their own discretion to make nominations into the council.

“It is public knowledge that Governor Wike has gone amok with the party since his failure to emerge as presidential candidate of the party and has stated, publicly also, that he will not cooperate with the party in our presidential campaign.

“Governor Wike can be likened to a prodigal son who took his inheritance in annoyance. But we are hopeful that the party, as a father to all, will have the rectitude to accept Governor Wike back as a prodigal son whenever he returns in penitence.

“But before then, we wish to admonish Governor Wike that for the purpose of posterity, he should desist from telling lies against the PDP and leaders of the party. Nigeria operates a democratic politics and that means that Governor Wike has the right to participation or otherwise. Be that as it may, however, he alone does not approximate Rivers State.

“There are respected leaders who have made their marks in life and politics and are indigenes of Rivers.

“We consider it inglorious on the part of the governor that he would describe such people as ‘enemies of Rivers State only because they refuse to be a part of his solo travel to political obscurity.”

